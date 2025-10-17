Participants of 4th ICAPP Asian Cultural Council meeting pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

Baku, October 17, AZERTAC

On October 17, participants of the 4th meeting of the Asian Cultural Council of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), held under the theme “From National Diversity to Global Solidarity: The Role of Culture in the New World Order”, visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of modern independent Azerbaijan, laying a wreath and flowers at his tomb.

They also honored the memory of prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, statesman Aziz Aliyev, and professor Tamerlan Aliyev by placing flowers on their graves.

Following this, the participants visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity, laying flowers on their graves and a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.