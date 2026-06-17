Participants of Coordination Headquarters meeting inspect ongoing work at “Demirli” Ore Processing Complex
Baku, June 17, AZERTAC
Participants of the meeting of the Coordination Headquarters for addressing issues in a centralized manner in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held in the city of Aghdara, reviewed ongoing work at the “Demirli” Ore Processing Complex on June 17.
The participants were briefed on the contribution of the implemented projects to the socio-economic development of the region.