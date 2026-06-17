Participants of Coordination Headquarters meeting view intensive horticulture farms in Khojaly district

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

Following another meeting of the Coordination Headquarters for addressing issues in a centralized manner in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held in the city of Aghdara under the chairmanship of Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Presidential Administration and Head of the Headquarters, the participants viewed intensive horticulture farms established in the Khojaly district on June 17.

The officials were informed about the projects implemented by “Fruit Valley” LLC and “Yard Agro” LLC. It was noted that the farm products would be supplied to both domestic and foreign markets.