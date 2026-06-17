Participants of Coordination Headquarters meeting visit “Goch Et” Livestock Complex in Khojaly

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

Following another meeting of the Coordination Headquarters for addressing issues in a centralized manner in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held in the city of Aghdara under the chairmanship of Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Presidential Administration and Head of the Headquarters, the participants visited the livestock complex of “Goch Et” Peasant Farm LLC in the village of Khanabad, Khojaly district, on June 17.

The participants were briefed on the facilities established at the complex and viewed the products produced there.