Pashinyan: Armenia ready to ensure two-way freight transit between Azerbaijan and Türkiye
Tbilisi, October 27, AZERTAC
Starting today, Armenia is ready to ensure the transit of trucks from Türkiye to Azerbaijan and vice versa, particularly along the Margara–Yeghegnadzor–Sisian–Goris route, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday on October 27.
The head of the Armenian government noted that this is currently the only option the country can implement.
“For one year and eight months, not a single soldier has been killed due to ceasefire violations on the Armenia–Azerbaijan border. I want to emphasize once again that in the entire history of independent Armenia, there has never been such a period of one year and eight months,” Pashinyan said, stressing that peace has been established between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Pashinyan also noted that intensive work is underway on the implementation of the ‘Trump Road’ project.
