Pashinyan: I am happy to report to international community that peace has been established between Armenia and Azerbaijan

“I am happy to report to the entire international community, that peace has been established between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during his speech at the UN General Assembly.

He stated that the role of United States President Donald Trump is decisive in this peace process. “His dedication, consistency, and principledness made possible what seemed to be impossible. This is why we agreed with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on our joint decision to nominate President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, because we have seen through our own example that President Trump is truly committed to the idea,” Pashinyan added.

