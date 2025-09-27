Pashinyan: Together with Azerbaijan and Turkey, regional ties are important in turning the South Caucasus into an environment of peace and stability
New York, September 27, AZERTAC
“Our dialogue and brotherhood with Iran and Georgia are becoming more visible,” Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during his speech at the UN General Assembly. He stated that together with Azerbaijan and Turkey, these relations are extremely important for seeing the South Caucasus region as a peaceful, stable, and developing environment. “In this sense, I also value the 3 plus 3 format, which is an important platform for us to engage in dialogue with the countries of our region and to develop our traditional dialogue with the Russian Federation,” Pashinyan emphasized.
Melahat Najafova
Special correspondent
