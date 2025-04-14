The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

People are falling in love with AI companions, and it could be dangerous

People are falling in love with AI companions, and it could be dangerous

Baku, April 14, AZERTAC

It’s no longer unusual for people to form emotional or even romantic bonds with artificial intelligence (AI), according to Earth.com. Some have gone so far as to “marry” their AI companions, while others have turned to these machines in moments of distress – sometimes with tragic outcomes.

These long-term interactions raise serious questions: Are we prepared for the psychological and ethical consequences of emotionally investing in machines?

Psychologists from the Missouri University of Science & Technology are now raising the alarm. In a new opinion piece, they explore how these relationships can blur boundaries, affect human behavior, and create new opportunities for harm.

Their concern isn’t limited to novelty cases. The experts are calling attention to the deeper effects these emotional connections might have on everyday people.

Short conversations with AI are common, but what happens when the conversation continues for weeks or months? These machines, designed to imitate empathy and attentiveness, can become steady companions.

For some, these AI partners feel safer and easier than human connections. But that ease comes with a hidden cost.

“The ability for AI to now act like a human and enter into long-term communications really opens up a new can of worms,” said Daniel B. Shank, the study’s lead author.

Shank specializes in social psychology and technology at the Missouri University of Science & Technology. “If people are engaging in romance with machines, we really need psychologists and social scientists involved.”

When AI becomes a source of comfort or romantic engagement, it starts to influence how people see real relationships.

Unrealistic expectations, reduced social motivation, and communication breakdowns with actual humans are just some of the risks.

“A real worry is that people might bring expectations from their AI relationships to their human relationships,” Shank added. “Certainly, in individual cases it’s disrupting human relationships, but it’s unclear whether that’s going to be widespread.”

AI chatbots can feel like friends – or even therapists – but they are far from infallible. These systems are known to “hallucinate,” producing false information while appearing confident. In emotionally charged situations, that could be dangerous.

“With relational AIs, the issue is that this is an entity that people feel they can trust: it’s ‘someone’ that has shown they care and that seems to know the person in a deep way, and we assume that ‘someone’ who knows us better is going to give better advice,” Shank explained.

“If we start thinking of an AI that way, we’re going to start believing that they have our best interests in mind, when in fact, they could be fabricating things or advising us in really bad ways.”

The impact can be devastating. In rare but extreme cases, people have taken their lives after receiving troubling advice from AI companions.

But the problem isn’t just about suicide. These relationships could open the door to manipulation, deception, and even fraud.

The researchers warn that the trust people build with AIs could be exploited by bad actors. AI systems can collect personal information, which might be sold or used in harmful ways.

More alarmingly, because these interactions happen in private, detecting abuse becomes nearly impossible. “If AIs can get people to trust them, then other people could use that to exploit AI users,” Shank noted.

“It’s a little bit more like having a secret agent on the inside. The AI is getting in and developing a relationship so that they’ll be trusted, but their loyalty is really towards some other group of humans that is trying to manipulate the user.”

The researchers believe AI companions could be more effective at shaping beliefs and opinions than current social media platforms or news sources. And unlike Twitter or Facebook, AI conversations happen behind closed screens.

“These AIs are designed to be very pleasant and agreeable, which could lead to situations being exacerbated because they’re more focused on having a good conversation than they are on any sort of fundamental truth or safety,” Shank said.

“So, if a person brings up suicide or a conspiracy theory, the AI is going to talk about that as a willing and agreeable conversation partner.”

The team is urging the research community to catch up. As AI becomes more human-like, psychologists have a key role to play in understanding and guiding how people interact with machines.

“Understanding this psychological process could help us intervene to stop malicious AIs’ advice from being followed,” said Shank.

“Psychologists are becoming more and more suited to study AI, because AI is becoming more and more human-like, but to be useful we have to do more research, and we have to keep up with the technology.”

For now, these concerns remain largely theoretical – but the technology is moving fast. Without more awareness and research, people may continue turning to machines that offer comfort, only to find that comfort comes with hidden risks.

The full study was published in the journal Trends in Cognitive Sciences.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Robotic surgeons to be brought to Kyrgyzstan from China
  • 14.04.2025 [15:54]

Robotic surgeons to be brought to Kyrgyzstan from China

NASA Webb`s Autopsy of Planet swallowed by star yields surprise
  • 14.04.2025 [15:19]

NASA Webb`s Autopsy of Planet swallowed by star yields surprise

Human teeth grown in a lab for first time by scientists
  • 14.04.2025 [14:55]

Human teeth grown in a lab for first time by scientists

Dubai International Airport retains top spot in international passenger traffic
  • 14.04.2025 [14:51]

Dubai International Airport retains top spot in international passenger traffic

Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October
  • 14.04.2025 [14:34]

Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October

New type of microbes discovered in Earth's deep soil, an area known as the 'Critical Zone'
  • 14.04.2025 [13:15]

New type of microbes discovered in Earth's deep soil, an area known as the 'Critical Zone'

Pakistan’s exports to United States rise by 10.4% in current fiscal year
  • 14.04.2025 [12:57]

Pakistan’s exports to United States rise by 10.4% in current fiscal year

Record number of migrants cross Channel in 2025 so far
  • 14.04.2025 [12:36]

Record number of migrants cross Channel in 2025 so far

Bulgarian pavilion at Osaka EXPO 2025 officially opens
  • 14.04.2025 [12:35]

Bulgarian pavilion at Osaka EXPO 2025 officially opens

Defense Ministry: Armenian Defense Ministry once again spread disinformation

  • [16:07]

International Turkic Academy, Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs discuss prospects for cooperation

  • [16:02]

Robotic surgeons to be brought to Kyrgyzstan from China

  • [15:54]

Garabagh University hosts conference on "National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Sovereign Azerbaijan"

  • [15:51]

NASA Webb`s Autopsy of Planet swallowed by star yields surprise

  • [15:19]

ANAMA: 1245.5 hectares cleared of mines and UXOs over past week

  • [15:00]

Human teeth grown in a lab for first time by scientists

  • [14:55]

Dubai International Airport retains top spot in international passenger traffic

  • [14:51]

Azerbaijan’s hosting of 2025 Minifootball World Cup a reflection of country’s growing influence on international stage, Federation President says

  • [14:48]

Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October

  • [14:34]

People are falling in love with AI companions, and it could be dangerous

  • [14:10]

Azerbaijan, UN discus various aspects of cooperation

  • [14:06]

Azerbaijani swimmers shine with 17 medals in 32nd Annual Grand Prix Ostrava

  • [14:02]

Romanian Senate's Acting President visits Victory Park

  • [13:27]

New type of microbes discovered in Earth's deep soil, an area known as the 'Critical Zone'

  • [13:15]

Pakistan’s exports to United States rise by 10.4% in current fiscal year

  • [12:57]

Record number of migrants cross Channel in 2025 so far

  • [12:36]

Bulgarian pavilion at Osaka EXPO 2025 officially opens

  • [12:35]

To Faig Hasanov, Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation

  • [12:15]

Algeria orders 12 French Embassy officials to leave country in 48 hours

  • [12:10]

President Ilham Aliyev received Director-General of the International Labour Organization VIDEO

  • [12:08]

‘We finished the job in style’ – Piastri ‘very proud’ to deliver McLaren’s first Bahrain GP win with commanding display

  • [12:07]

S. Korea's ex-President Yoon attends first criminal trial on insurrection charges

  • [11:52]

Uzbekistan – Türkiye: Investment potential and economic opportunities

  • [11:47]

China renews several alerts for gales, sandstorms, blizzards

  • [11:34]

Another quake jolts Tajikistan

  • [11:24]

118 countries remain excluded from AI governance – UNCTAD report

  • [11:16]

Bangladesh issues arrest warrant for Tulip Siddiq - as she denies claims against her

  • [11:12]

US tariffs move could see three per cent fall in global trade, says top UN economist

  • [11:11]

Xi arrives in Hanoi for state visit to Vietnam

  • [11:10]

Mongolia announces two and a half months fishing ban

  • [11:08]

Oil prices surge in global markets

  • [10:59]

Daniel Noboa elected president of Ecuador

  • [10:49]

Over 320 casualties in Rapid Support Forces attacks on El Fasher: Sudanese committee

  • [10:40]

8 killed, 11 injured in IED explosion in northeastern Nigeria

  • [10:36]

Dortmund frustrates Bayern in Bundesliga Klassiker to keep title race alive

  • [10:34]

Another phase of the urban greenery inventory project launched on the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva

  • [10:24]

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers secure two gold medals at European championship

  • 13.04.2025 [23:04]

Another renovated courtyard under the "Our Courtyard" Project opened for residents' use

  • 13.04.2025 [18:21]

Azerbaijan unveils national pavilion at Osaka Expo 2025 VIDEO

  • 13.04.2025 [17:14]

Turkish delegation from Kayseri visits Shusha

  • 13.04.2025 [14:28]

Azerbaijan and Maldives discuss cooperation

  • 13.04.2025 [14:24]

Azerbaijan and Venezuela explore expanding bilateral cooperation

  • 13.04.2025 [14:20]

6 on board small plane that crashed in upstate New York

  • 13.04.2025 [13:52]

Unifying and dividing aspects of culture discussed at Antalya Diplomacy Forum

  • 13.04.2025 [13:51]

Puberty triggers brain rewiring in genetic condition tied to autism, mouse study suggests

  • 13.04.2025 [13:36]

U.S. military conducts fresh airstrikes on Yemen

  • 13.04.2025 [13:32]

COP29 Presidency collaborates closely with COP30 bureau to prepare the Baku to Belem Roadmap by 2035

  • 13.04.2025 [11:07]

Romanian Senate's Acting President begins official misit to Azerbaijan

  • 13.04.2025 [08:50]

President Ilham Aliyev concluded working visit to Türkiye VIDEO

  • 12.04.2025 [19:25]

Azerbaijani, Russian FMs discuss international security issues

  • 12.04.2025 [17:26]

Azerbaijan's First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended panel session at Antalya Diplomacy Forum VIDEO

  • 12.04.2025 [17:13]

Antalya Forum features discussions on challenges and opportunities for regional cooperation in the South Caucasus

  • 12.04.2025 [16:59]

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry hosts meeting with media representatives

  • 12.04.2025 [16:37]

Azerbaijan, Russia explore prospects for cooperation in military education

  • 12.04.2025 [15:30]

Mikhail Gusman: Participation of President Ilham Aliyev increases significance of 2025 Antalya Diplomatic Forum

  • 12.04.2025 [15:10]

General anesthesia reduces uniqueness of brain's functional 'fingerprint,' study finds

  • 12.04.2025 [14:47]

Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs discuss normalization process in Antalya

  • 12.04.2025 [13:47]

President Ilham Aliyev met with Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset in Antalya VIDEO

  • 12.04.2025 [12:51]

Skin injury may bring on food allergies

  • 12.04.2025 [12:26]

Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss military cooperation

  • 12.04.2025 [12:22]

Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari discharged from hospital

  • 12.04.2025 [12:01]

Early education impacts teenage behavior

  • 12.04.2025 [11:27]

Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire from Basarkechar and Gorus directions

  • 12.04.2025 [11:23]

Eight or more drinks per week linked to signs of injury in the brain

  • 12.04.2025 [10:48]

Azerbaijani FM briefs Turkish counterpart on Azerbaijan-Armenia reconciliation process

  • 12.04.2025 [10:45]

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry strongly rejects anti-Azerbaijani allegations made by PACE President

  • 12.04.2025 [10:18]
Video of a 39-day-old baby burned to death by Armenian soldiers in Baghanis Ayrim shown in court VIDEO

Video of a 39-day-old baby burned to death by Armenian soldiers in Baghanis Ayrim shown in court VIDEO

Azerbaijani FM meets with UNAOC High Representative

  • 11.04.2025 [22:28]

Baku hosts Azerbaijan-Moldova business forum

  • 11.04.2025 [21:40]

Azerbaijani boxers shine in Zlatibor 2025 ISF U15 Gymnasiade

  • 11.04.2025 [21:28]

President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan in Antalya VIDEO

  • 11.04.2025 [21:20]

Baku hosts 6th meeting of Azerbaijan-Moldova Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation

  • 11.04.2025 [21:11]

Gymnasiade: Azerbaijani female judokas win 4 medals on opening day

  • 11.04.2025 [21:02]

President Ilham Aliyev met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze in Antalya VIDEO

  • 11.04.2025 [20:44]

Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University expands collaboration with Spanish universities

  • 11.04.2025 [20:10]

LA28 event programme marks strong commitment towards innovation and gender equality

  • 11.04.2025 [20:00]

Support Group for the People of Corsica in Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis issues statement in response to resolution adopted by French National Assembly

  • 11.04.2025 [19:48]

Azerbaijan’s Economic Council convenes its meeting

  • 11.04.2025 [19:25]

® Final stage of Azerbaijan Business Case competition successfully completed with support of Birbank

  • 11.04.2025 [19:24]

Antalya hosted opening ceremony of Antalya Diplomacy Forum
President Ilham Aliyev attended the event VIDEO

  • 11.04.2025 [19:04]

ADA University-hosted International Policy Forum in Khankendi and Baku in spotlight of Hungarian media

  • 11.04.2025 [18:20]

President Ilham Aliyev met with Interim President of Syria in Antalya VIDEO

  • 11.04.2025 [18:10]

France cuts its growth forecast for 2025 as tariffs spark trade war

  • 11.04.2025 [17:43]

Serie A players probed for illegal betting

  • 11.04.2025 [17:40]

Congratulatory letter from Mohammed Jallow, Vice President of the Republic of the Gambia, to Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday

  • 11.04.2025 [17:27]

From Ahmed El-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Egypt’s Al-Azhar

  • 11.04.2025 [17:25]

Three Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers into 2025 European Championships semis

  • 11.04.2025 [17:11]

® “Spring Informatics Camp” held with Azercell’s support

  • 11.04.2025 [17:02]

World superstar Justin Timberlake to ignite Baku Olympic Stadium for first time

  • 11.04.2025 [16:33]

Mohamed Salah: Liverpool forward commits future to club by signing new deal to stay at Anfield

  • 11.04.2025 [16:11]

Next meeting of CIS Foreign Ministers Council to be held in Dushanbe

  • 11.04.2025 [16:08]

IOC Executive Board approves signing of French Alps 2030 Olympic Host Contract

  • 11.04.2025 [16:07]

China strikes back with 125% tariffs on U.S. goods as trade war intensifies

  • 11.04.2025 [16:03]

Gurgen Stepanyan admits that there were predominantly Armenian citizens among officers in military unit where he served

  • 11.04.2025 [16:00]
Another 20 families relocated to Hasanriz village of Aghdara district get house keys VIDEO

Another 20 families relocated to Hasanriz village of Aghdara district get house keys VIDEO

PM Ali Asadov meets with Qatari Culture Minister

  • 11.04.2025 [15:32]

Winter on Arctic coast gets one week shorter over 60 years

  • 11.04.2025 [15:02]

'World's oldest man' aged 125 reveals 'superfood' he has every day and can't live without

  • 11.04.2025 [14:58]

US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff arrives in Russia — Kremlin spokesman

  • 11.04.2025 [14:44]