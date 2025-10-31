“Pistachio: Living Heritage” performance presented within “ART Weekend”

Baku, October 31, AZERTAC

On October 31, another event of the project “Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW” — the presentation of " Pistachio: Living Heritage" — was held at the Magsud Ibrahimbeyov Creativity Center.

The event began with a monodrama based on Maqsud Ibrahimbeyov’s story "The Pistachio Tree".

Centered around the pistachio tree — a powerful symbol of the unbreakable connection between past and present — the performance immerses the audience in a world of emotions, memories, and nostalgia.

This poignant story, one of Ibrahimbeyov’s most impactful works, narrates events through the eyes of a child. In this monodrama, the role of the grown man reflecting on his childhood during wartime years was performed by Shovgi Huseynov, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan.

Audiences traveled alongside him into the intimate courtyard of old Baku, where a large pistachio tree stands at the heart of life and memory.

Following the performance, a triptych — a set of three carpets woven by "Azarxalcha" LLC — was presented. The composition was viewed by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Association.

The artwork symbolizes how life can renew and flourish even amid hardship. Water is portrayed as a key symbolic element throughout the triptych, uniting its three parts. Representing vital life force, water underscores the cyclical nature of growth and regeneration.

Later, a pistachio tree was planted on the center’s terrace with the participation of Leyla Aliyeva.

This ceremonial act serves as a symbolic gesture of care for water, nature, and life itself. The pistachio tree is seen as an emblem of unity — linking past and future, art and ecology, people and the land.

Subsequently, Leyla Aliyeva visited the Olive Festival held in the Old City (Icherisheher). She explored olives and olive-based products brought from various regions of the country. The visit unfolded in a warm and friendly atmosphere, with heartfelt conversations among city guests and tourists, and several commemorative photographs were taken.