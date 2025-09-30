PM Ali Asadov: Azerbaijan is leveraging digital technologies to bring about industry transformation

Bak, September 30, AZERTAC

A plenary session on the theme “Union of New Technologies: Creating the Industry of the Future” was held at the International Exhibition Center BELEXPO in Minsk on September 28.

Prior to the plenary session, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and other CIS heads of government jointly reviewed the "INNOPROM.Belarus" international industrial exhibition.

Addressing the session, PM Ali Asadov emphasized the importance of digitalization and technological transformation in ensuring the sustainable development of the Azerbaijani economy.

The Prime Minister noted that technological progress in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution has significantly impacted all sectors of the economy and society. According to him, sustainable development hinges pivotally on the ability to strategically manage technological trends.

“Azerbaijan is actively implementing targeted measures in the field of digitalization and the application of technological innovations in the economy,” the PM said, underlining that ensuring sustainable and competitive economic growth are among the country’s five national strategic priorities. A. Asadov provided an overview of national initiatives, including the “Digital Development Concept”, “Artificial Intelligence Strategy” and “Digital Economy Development Strategy for 2025–2028”.

Aimed at strengthening the digital infrastructure of business and accelerating technological adaptation, these documents also contribute to creating synergy between business, government, and society, taking into account global technological trends.

The Minister emphasized the role of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, one of the 24 global centers for the World Economic Forum's Fourth Industrial Revolution network, highlighting the contribution of this center to the country's technological transformation.

PM Asadov noted that over the past decade, industrialization in Azerbaijan has been implemented not only as an integral component of economic policy, but also as a foundation for long-term sustainable development. He said that the development of industrial zones, investment promotion and technology adoption create ecosystems that promote innovation and export-oriented growth.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that Azerbaijan's achievements in industrial transformation have been recognized internationally. "The "Petkim" and "STAR" plants belonging to the State Oil Company have been awarded the prestigious World Economic Forum award among the most advanced digitalized industrial facilities."

The participants were informed about the implementation of the Industry 4.0 Readiness Program, which aims to introduce advanced technologies and increase the efficiency of industrial enterprises.

PM Ali Asadov also stressed the significance of international cooperation for the successful transformation of industry.