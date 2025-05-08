PM Ali Asadov meets with General Secretary of Communist Party of Vietnam To lam

Baku, May 8, AZERTAC

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, who is on a state visit to the country.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Ali Asadov emphasized the significance of the talks held between President Ilham Aliyev and General Secretary To Lam as part of the visit. Both sides expressed confidence that these discussions, along with the bilateral documents signed in various areas of cooperation, would mark a new chapter in the history of interstate relations between the two friendly nations.

The parties hailed the longstanding and rich traditions of relations between Azerbaijan and Vietnam.

It was noted that the foundations of these ties were laid by National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and Vietnam’s first President Ho Chi Minh. President Ho Chi Minh’s visit to Azerbaijan in 1959 and Heydar Aliyev’s visit to Vietnam in 1983 were highlighted as historic milestones that fostered enduring friendship between the two peoples.

It was especially emphasized that following Heydar Aliyev’s visit, the Soviet leadership provided Vietnam with economic, scientific, and technical assistance, including the deployment of thousands of Azerbaijani specialists to support the restoration of Vietnam’s infrastructure and oil industry in the post-war period.

Additionally, around 5,000 Vietnamese citizens studied in Azerbaijan during the Soviet era.

The sides also highlighted the importance of the exhibition dedicated to Ho Chi Minh and the unveiling of his bust at the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University during To Lam’s visit.

They stressed that the current leaders of both countries are continuing the legacy of Heydar Aliyev and Ho Chi Minh, demonstrating strong political will to further deepen bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Asadov and General Secretary To Lam also praised Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to Vietnam in 2014, which significantly contributed to the advancement of bilateral ties and the deepening of mutual trust.

The parties hailed the effective cooperation between Azerbaijan and Vietnam in both bilateral and multilateral formats, including within international organizations.

The dialogue and close interaction between the New Azerbaijan Party and the Communist Party of Vietnam were also acknowledged, with both sides emphasizing the important role of party-level relations in strengthening mutual trust and political cooperation.

Discussions at the meeting also focused on expanding cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment, oil and gas, culture, and humanitarian affairs.

The sides agreed to convene the next meeting of the Azerbaijan-Vietnam Intergovernmental Commission in Hanoi.

On behalf of the Prime Minister of Vietnam, General Secretary To Lam extended an invitation to Prime Minister Ali Asadov to pay a visit to Vietnam.