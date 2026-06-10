PM Modi to become India's longest-serving elected PM on June 10, surpass Nehru

Baku, June 10, AZERTAC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to become India’s longest continuously serving democratically elected prime minister on June 10, overtaking the record held by independent India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, Hindistan Times reported.

Modi, who first took oath as prime minister on May 26, 2014, will complete 4,399 consecutive days in office on June 10. This will surpass Nehru’s record of 4,398 days, which spanned from May 13, 1952, when he took oath after India’s first general elections, until his death on May 27, 1964.

The milestone marks another landmark in Modi’s political career. He had already overtaken former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s longest uninterrupted tenure on July 25, 2025. Gandhi served continuously as prime minister from January 24, 1966, to March 24, 1977 — a period of 4,077 days.

The record comes against the backdrop of a dramatically transformed India. When Nehru led the country in its early years after Independence, India’s population stood at around 34 crore. By the time Modi assumed office in 2014, the population had crossed 131 crore and has since risen to over 146 crore.