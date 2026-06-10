Police clock biker at 285 km/h, may be Israel’s fastest ever speeding offense

Baku, June 10, AZERTAC

Police in Israel on Tuesday said they recorded what may be the fastest speeding offense ever documented in the country, after a motorcyclist was allegedly caught travelling at 285 km/h (178 mph) on a northern highway, according to TPS-IL.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight several days ago on Route 70, where a traffic enforcement camera reportedly detected the rider moving at more than three times the legal limit of 90 km/h (56 mph).

Authorities identified the rider as a 24-year-old from Arraba. According to police, he attempted to flee after being flagged, triggering a pursuit that included patrol cars on the ground and a police helicopter overhead.

During the chase, officers set up a roadblock further along the route, but police say the motorcyclist managed to bypass it and continued until reaching a gas station. He then abandoned the motorcycle and tried to escape on foot.

Police say officers quickly secured the vehicle and pursued the suspect until he was taken into custody.

He was brought back to court for a second hearing, where a judge extended his detention pending further proceedings.