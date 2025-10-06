Port of Baku records highest result in last 22 years

Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

Through the Baku International Sea Port — a structural division of “Azerbaijan Railways” CJSC, part of AZCON Holding — a total of 6.108 million tons of cargo were transshipped during the first nine months of 2025.

According to “Azerbaijan Railways” CJSC, this figure represents a 6.7% increase compared to the same period of the previous year and marks the highest result achieved in the past 22 years.

The most significant growth during the reporting period was observed in container handling. In the first nine months of this year, 77,295 TEU of containers were processed — representing a 40.4% increase compared to the same period of the previous year. In addition, the handling of dry cargo increased by 36.7%, while wheeled vehicles rose by 1.3%.

Thanks to the Port of Baku’s strengthened role in international transport corridors, effective cooperation with partners, and the implementation of new logistics initiatives, this positive trend is expected to continue, with total container throughput projected to reach 100,000 TEU by the end of the year.

It should be noted that following the integration of the Port of Baku with “Azerbaijan Railways,” aimed at enhancing the country’s transit potential, the port’s annual handling capacity was increased from 100,000 TEU to 150,000 TEU within a short period, without any additional investment.