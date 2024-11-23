Power Shift Africa Director: We want countries that cause climate change to be held accountable for the harm they inflict

Baku, November 23, AZERTAC

“Rich countries refuse to fulfill their obligations and are attempting to shift the burden onto developing countries. As a result, the least developed countries, along with small island states, left the negotiating table and stated that they do not agree with the proposed text. This text is not supported by developing countries. We need climate justice. We want the main countries that cause climate change to be held accountable for the damage they cause,” said Mohamed Adow, Director of Power Shift Africa, in an interview with journalists.

He added that developed countries had proposed a very small amount—1.3 trillion dollars. This will not be enough to meet the goal.

“We want developed countries to take responsibility for their historical actions. Developed countries should also accept their responsibilities and allocate at least 600 billion dollars in the form of grants and concessional financing. Furthermore, all parties must collectively mobilize for mitigation and adaptation measures, as well as the Loss and Damage Response Fund. Without this, fighting climate change globally will not be possible,” Adow said.