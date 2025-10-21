Preparations complete to reopen Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing for bilateral trade

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, October 21, AZERTAC

Preparations have been completed to reopen the Torkham trade crossing on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border for bilateral trade. According to Pakistani media reports, the border remains closed for the tenth consecutive day as of Tuesday. Customs officials said staff had been deployed at the Torkham terminal and scanners installed for the clearance of cargo vehicles.

Officials noted that the prolonged closure has resulted in long queues of cargo trucks. Afghan customs authorities also confirmed that personnel had been deployed on their side of the border. The crossing was closed on the night of October 11–12 following unprovoked firing by Afghan forces and has since remained shut to all types of traffic.

Media reports indicate that the border is expected to reopen within 24 to 48 hours following an agreement between officials from both countries. Sources said the sides had agreed to resume operations provided no new disputes arise. Both countries formally announced a ceasefire on October 17 after delegations from Pakistan and Afghanistan met in Doha, Qatar, for negotiations.

Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire during the talks mediated by Qatar and Türkiye. Officials from both sides are scheduled to meet again on October 25 in Istanbul, Türkiye, to discuss pending issues.

More than 1,500 trucks, trailers, and containers carrying cement, medicines, rice, and other essential goods are waiting at Torkham, according to a senior Pakistani customs official. Meanwhile, Taliban authorities have reported that fruits and vegetables in Afghanistan are rotting as they await export to Pakistan.