Presentation of video “Life Stories of Refugee Women with Disabilities” held in Stockholm

Stockholm, October 26, AZERTAC, Nargiz Jafarli

Today, the presentation of the video entitled “Life Stories of Refugee Women with Disabilities” was held at the “Arena Satelliten” Cultural and Sports Center in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden.

The video was produced with the financial support of the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the initiative of the “Disabled Women’s Society” Public Union.

The event was organized with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the International Media Group, and the “Azerbaijan House” operating in Norway. It began with the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Sweden.

The ceremony, attended by members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Sweden, and representatives of the Swedish, Chinese, Uzbek, Turkish, and Azerbaijani communities, continued with a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs.

In her opening speech, Ayda Amir Hashimi, representative of the Coordination Council of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora for Sweden, noted that the event embodies respect for the fate, longing for return, and national memory of those displaced from their native lands.

“The ‘Return to Western Azerbaijan’ is an idea of restoring historical justice and ensuring the peaceful return of Azerbaijanis to their ancestral lands. We honor the blessed memory of all our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the integrity of our Motherland and wish health to our veterans. We express our deep love for President Ilham Aliyev, who ensures the unity, strength, and prosperity of Azerbaijan,” Hashimi said.

Then, the floor was given to Mahluga Rahimova, Chairwoman of the “Disabled Women’s Society” Public Union, who emphasized the society’s active participation in many international conferences.

“Our goal is to convey the truth about Azerbaijan to the world. Thanks to President Ilham Aliyev’s peace policy, we will return to our homeland — we sincerely believe this. Each of us must contribute in our own field to building a world without wars,” Rahimova noted.

First Secretary of the Embassy Asgar Nagiyev said that the video reflects not only individual destinies but also the humanistic values, spirit of solidarity, and commitment to social justice of Azerbaijani society.

The event continued with a speech by Rahim Sadigbayli, Chairman of the International Media Group, producer, and director of the video.

“It is an honor to present such an important video to an international audience today,” he said.

After the speeches, the video “Life Stories of Refugee Women with Disabilities” was screened for the audience in English and Azerbaijani languages.

At the end of the event, the Declaration of the “Disabled Women’s Society” was read out:

“As the ‘Disabled Women’s Society’ of Azerbaijan, we highlight the multiple vulnerability of women and children with disabilities and advocate the idea that no one should be forgotten. We seek not hatred but hope, not revenge but understanding, not oblivion but remembrance.

Our declaration is not a plea — it is a call for joint action to protect human dignity, establish peace in the region and the world, and ensure the safe return of our refugees to their homes.”

The participants were offered Azerbaijani national sweets and hot drinks reflecting the culinary traditions of the country.