The Azerbaijan State News Agency

POLITICS

President: Almost 40 % of our energy will be generated by renewables by 2030

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan also attracts large investments in renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and hydro power,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

The head of state noted that almost 40% of the country’s energy will be generated by renewables by 2030.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Interparliamentary cooperation discussed with UK delegation at Milli Majlis
  • 25.09.2025 [22:13]

Interparliamentary cooperation discussed with UK delegation at Milli Majlis

High-level meeting held under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of CICA, two advisory bodies established
  • 25.09.2025 [22:10]

High-level meeting held under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of CICA, two advisory bodies established

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva meets with Ales Musar, Spouse of the Slovenian President, in New York
  • 25.09.2025 [21:38]

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva meets with Ales Musar, Spouse of the Slovenian President, in New York

President: Let us together build a world where justice is not selective
  • 25.09.2025 [21:23]

President: Let us together build a world where justice is not selective

President: We won, both war and peace
  • 25.09.2025 [21:21]

President: We won, both war and peace

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is proud of its global humanitarian assistance efforts
  • 25.09.2025 [21:19]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is proud of its global humanitarian assistance efforts

Azerbaijan President: The Caspian Sea is shrinking rapidly and the main reason is not climate change
  • 25.09.2025 [21:17]

Azerbaijan President: The Caspian Sea is shrinking rapidly and the main reason is not climate change

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange reserves exceed its foreign debt almost 16 times
  • 25.09.2025 [21:15]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange reserves exceed its foreign debt almost 16 times

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan ranks first in the world among countries supplying gas through pipelines
  • 25.09.2025 [21:10]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan ranks first in the world among countries supplying gas through pipelines

President Ilham Aliyev addressed 80th session of UN General Assembly

  • [22:38]

Release from the Press Service of the President

  • [22:28]

Interparliamentary cooperation discussed with UK delegation at Milli Majlis

  • [22:13]

High-level meeting held under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of CICA, two advisory bodies established

  • [22:10]

Instagram still poses risk to children despite new safety tools, says Meta whistleblower

  • [22:07]

Two comets will be visible in the sky during October, and here's how to observe them

  • [22:05]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres VIDEO

Admissions of Manvel Grigoryan, former deputy minister of defense, regarding the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia examined as evidence in court

  • [21:47]

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva meets with Ales Musar, Spouse of the Slovenian President, in New York

  • [21:38]

President: Let us together build a world where justice is not selective

  • [21:23]

President: We won, both war and peace

  • [21:21]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is proud of its global humanitarian assistance efforts

  • [21:19]

Azerbaijan President: The Caspian Sea is shrinking rapidly and the main reason is not climate change

  • [21:17]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange reserves exceed its foreign debt almost 16 times

  • [21:15]

President: Almost 40 % of our energy will be generated by renewables by 2030

  • [21:13]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan ranks first in the world among countries supplying gas through pipelines

  • [21:10]

President: We play a strategic role in connecting the Caspian region with international markets

  • [21:08]

President of Azerbaijan: The world cannot live without fossil fuels today and in the foreseeable future

  • [21:06]

President: One of the gravest humanitarian challenges facing Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period is the landmine contamination

  • [21:04]

President of Azerbaijan: More than 50,000 people already live, work, and study in the liberated territories

  • [21:02]

President Ilham Aliyev thanks Donald Trump for support to the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia

  • [21:00]

President Ilham Aliyev: Permanent removal of Section 907 by US Congress would strengthen trust and cooperation

  • [20:57]

President: The Washington Summit signals a new phase in Azerbaijan-US relations

  • [20:55]

President of Azerbaijan: Regional connectivity has been at the core of our vision for lasting peace

  • [20:53]

President Ilham Aliyev: Negotiations with Armenia produced positive results as they were conducted only on a bilateral basis

  • [20:52]

President: Right after our victorious war, Azerbaijan declared its readiness to open a new page in relations with Armenia

  • [20:50]

President of Azerbaijan: The OSCE Minsk Group, established to facilitate a settlement of the Karabakh conflict, has failed in its mission

  • [20:48]

President Ilham Aliyev speaks from UN tribune about Azerbaijan’s long journey to victory and peace

  • [20:47]

Azerbaijani martyrs of Patriotic War commemorated in Toronto

  • [20:35]

Azerbaijan joins 36th session of CIS Interstate Council on Hydrometeorology

  • [20:34]

Mikheil Kavelashvili: We support Donald Trump’s peace initiative between Armenia and Azerbaijan

  • [20:27]

Azerbaijan and Estonia discuss opportunities for expanding relations

  • [20:07]

Abbas Abbasov: Baku Initiative Group supports fight against colonialism on international platforms

  • [20:04]

Azerbaijan, Jordan discuss cooperation in emergency management

  • [20:03]

Albania interested in expanding healthcare cooperation with Azerbaijan

  • [19:52]

Shahdag Mountain Resort’s “Kilim” slope approved for international Alpine skiing competitions

  • [19:43]

Moderate Party proposes limiting profits from criminal gangster rap

  • [19:41]

Cooperation between Azerbaijan and UAE on family and women's issues discussed in New York

  • [19:40]

AzerGold CJSC achieves new international certificate

  • [19:38]

Baku Initiative Group organizes international conference at UN

  • [19:36]

President Ilham Aliyev awards military personnel of State Service for Special Communications and Information Security ORDER

  • [19:29]

Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs to bring down costs in tough autos market

  • [19:23]

Chinese team implants artificial heart in world's youngest, lightest patient

  • [19:21]

Roundtable held on "The Role of Public Solidarity in the Liberation and Revival of Karabakh"

  • [19:19]

Education Development Fund and Azerbaijan-Türkiye Business Association sign Memorandum of Cooperation

  • [19:17]

Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General visits Uzbekistan

  • [19:13]

Organization of Turkic States issues statement on UN resolution on the question of Palestine in New York

  • [18:43]

AZAL to operate flights to nearly 50 destinations in new travel season

  • [18:28]

Azerbaijan, International Skating Union discuss enhancing winter sports infrastructure and global collaboration

  • [18:16]

Delegation led by Hungarian Minister of Culture and Innovation visits Baku State University

  • [18:08]

Pakistani Prime Minister, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh meet in New York

  • [18:05]

THE Eurasia Universities Summit continues with panel discussions

  • [18:01]

Azerbaijan’s Speaker, Chairman of Pakistan’s Senate talk over phone

  • [18:00]

Türkiye's Ankara to host second ‘Three States, One Nation’ interparliamentary meeting

  • [17:55]

Cabinet of Ministers holds session on draft 2026 budget

  • [17:48]

UN moves to close dangerous void in AI governance

  • [17:17]

Appointment days of citizens with heads of central executive authorities and other governing bodies in cities and districts for October, 2025

  • [16:52]

ADA University hosts opening ceremony of 1st Azerbaijan-UK Policy Dialogue

  • [16:50]

Gold hoard unearthed in Galilee offers glimpse of Byzantine politics and wealth

  • [16:30]

® Kapital Bank awarded gold prize at “Globee Innovation Awards”

  • [16:29]

Delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev visits Bandar Abbas port of Iran

  • [16:25]

Court reveals confession of former Armenian Deputy Minister of Defense about crimes committed against Azerbaijanis

  • [16:14]

Bulgaria already feeling benefits of upcoming Euro introduction, says Bulgarian Minister

  • [16:11]

Former British MP: In recent years, Azerbaijan's energy policy has increasingly focused on renewables

  • [15:46]

Azerbaijan, Türkiye aim to share experiences on digitalization of labor inspection activities

  • [15:29]

Azerbaijan, China’s BYD discuss electric bus localization project in Azerbaijan

  • [15:18]

Azerbaijan joins First International Forum of Prosecutors in Kazakhstan

  • [15:17]

Shusha City State Reserve partially migrates its IT systems to “Government Cloud”

  • [14:42]

Austrian expert: Baku and Alat are natural gateways for transport flows between Central Asia and Europe – INTERVIEW

  • [14:09]

Over 1,000 Indonesians sick from school meals in more food poisoning outbreaks

  • [13:57]

Samad Seyidov: Azerbaijan’s economic relations with UK have consistently been at a high level

  • [13:41]

First Azerbaijan–UK Policy Dialogue is a necessary step toward advancing bilateral relations, bp's vice president says

  • [13:30]

Europa League Matchday 1: Betis hold Forest, Crvena Zvezda deny Celtic

  • [13:17]

Australia's social media ban for teens draws praise at UN

  • [13:11]

ADA Vice Rector: Azerbaijan-UK partnership will be further deepened

  • [13:07]

Azerbaijan Army holds training with psychologists

  • [12:45]

UK ambassador: The First Azerbaijan–UK Policy Dialogue is a unique platform

  • [12:41]
A rare architectural exemplar of Azerbaijani culture – Barda Mausoleum VIDEO

A rare architectural exemplar of Azerbaijani culture – Barda Mausoleum VIDEO

Drone activity confirmed at multiple airports in Denmark

  • [12:22]

Vienna hosts roundtable discussion on peace and stability in the South Caucasus on eve of Remembrance Day

  • [12:05]
Mingachevir – a place, where majestic Kura River reveals its true beauty, spirit, and energy VIDEO

Mingachevir – a place, where majestic Kura River reveals its true beauty, spirit, and energy VIDEO

Binali Yildirim: Armenia-Azerbaijan relations can usher in a new era of stability and cooperation

  • [11:28]

Another group of athletes arrive in Azerbaijan to participate in 3rd CIS Games

  • [11:10]

Azerbaijan, Serbia discuss strategic partnership

  • [11:03]

Oil prices drop in global markets

  • [10:50]

Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $72

  • [10:46]

World's tallest bridge to open to traffic in southwest China

  • [10:40]

President Masoud Pezeshkian: Iran supports the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia

  • [10:36]

Charles Michel: Peace agreement will facilitate relationship between EU and Caucasus

  • [10:29]
First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in special session as part of UN General Assembly VIDEO

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in special session as part of UN General Assembly VIDEO

Event organized by Nizami Ganjavi International Center held in New York

  • [02:26]
President Ilham Aliyev met with Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Global Infrastructure Partners in New York VİDEO

President Ilham Aliyev met with Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Global Infrastructure Partners in New York VİDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with CEO and President of Franklin Templeton in New York VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with CEO and President of Franklin Templeton in New York VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of Bulgaria in New York VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of Bulgaria in New York VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Portugal in New York VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Portugal in New York VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev met with Senior Vice President of US Chamber of Commerce in New York VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev met with Senior Vice President of US Chamber of Commerce in New York VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev met with Co-Founder and CEO of global investment firm Ares Management in New York VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev met with Co-Founder and CEO of global investment firm Ares Management in New York VIDEO

Freiberga: The General Assembly must remain a decisive body within the UN

  • 24.09.2025 [21:32]

International Statistical Forum kicks off in Baku

  • 24.09.2025 [20:52]

President Bajram Begaj: Azerbaijan and Albania enjoy excellent political dialogue and strengthened economic cooperation

  • 24.09.2025 [20:48]