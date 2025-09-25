President: Almost 40 % of our energy will be generated by renewables by 2030
Baku, September 25, AZERTAC
“Azerbaijan also attracts large investments in renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and hydro power,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.
The head of state noted that almost 40% of the country’s energy will be generated by renewables by 2030.
