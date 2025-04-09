President: Attempts to build dividing lines in the Caucasus will definitely not succeed

Baku, April 9, AZERTAC

“With many countries Azerbaijan signed or adopted the declaration on strategic partnership. So, this already established platform allows us to play an important role of a geographical, political, economic and transportation bridge between region of Central Asia and Europe,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an international forum themed “Facing the New World Order” at the ADA University.

The head of state noted, “It's only enough to look at the map to understand that Azerbaijan cannot be avoided. Though, there are some in Europe who would prefer to separate Azerbaijan, not only from this process, but also to build the dividing lines in the Caucasus, particularly in the Southern Caucasus. These attempts will definitely not succeed.”