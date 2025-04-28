President: Azerbaijan and Iran traditionally support each other within international organizations

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

"We (Azerbaijan and Iran - ed.) traditionally support each other within international organizations. We exchanged views on this today, and discussed frameworks for future cooperation," President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Head of State said that our representatives are always side by side within international organizations such as the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, ECO, the Non-Aligned Movement.