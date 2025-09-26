President: Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are united by traditional friendship, good-neighborly relations, and cooperation
Baku, September 25, AZERTAC
“Traditional friendship, good-neighborly relations, and cooperation unite Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his letter to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of the country’s national holiday – Independence Day.
Extending his congratulations on his own behalf and on behalf of the Azerbaijani people, President Ilham Aliyev also noted: “I believe that our bilateral relations will continue to develop and strengthen in the future in accordance with the will of our brotherly peoples, who are closely bound to each other by common ancestry and national-spiritual values.”
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
EANA elects new President
- [14:04]
AZERTAC participates in EANA conference in Athens
- 25.09.2025 [23:00]
Release from the Press Service of the President
- 25.09.2025 [22:28]
Interparliamentary cooperation discussed with UK delegation at Milli Majlis
- 25.09.2025 [22:13]
President: Let us together build a world where justice is not selective
- 25.09.2025 [21:23]
President: We won, both in war and in peace
- 25.09.2025 [21:21]
President: Almost 40 % of our energy will be generated by renewables by 2030
- 25.09.2025 [21:13]
Azerbaijani martyrs of Patriotic War commemorated in Toronto
- 25.09.2025 [20:35]
Azerbaijan joins 36th session of CIS Interstate Council on Hydrometeorology
- 25.09.2025 [20:34]
Azerbaijan and Estonia discuss opportunities for expanding relations
- 25.09.2025 [20:07]
Azerbaijan, Jordan discuss cooperation in emergency management
- 25.09.2025 [20:03]
Albania interested in expanding healthcare cooperation with Azerbaijan
- 25.09.2025 [19:52]
Moderate Party proposes limiting profits from criminal gangster rap
- 25.09.2025 [19:41]
AzerGold CJSC achieves new international certificate
- 25.09.2025 [19:38]
Baku Initiative Group organizes international conference at UN
- 25.09.2025 [19:36]
Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs to bring down costs in tough autos market
- 25.09.2025 [19:23]
Chinese team implants artificial heart in world's youngest, lightest patient
- 25.09.2025 [19:21]
Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General visits Uzbekistan
- 25.09.2025 [19:13]
AZAL to operate flights to nearly 50 destinations in new travel season
- 25.09.2025 [18:28]
Pakistani Prime Minister, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh meet in New York
- 25.09.2025 [18:05]
THE Eurasia Universities Summit continues with panel discussions
- 25.09.2025 [18:01]
Azerbaijan’s Speaker, Chairman of Pakistan’s Senate talk over phone
- 25.09.2025 [18:00]
Cabinet of Ministers holds session on draft 2026 budget
- 25.09.2025 [17:48]
UN moves to close dangerous void in AI governance
- 25.09.2025 [17:17]
ADA University hosts opening ceremony of 1st Azerbaijan-UK Policy Dialogue
- 25.09.2025 [16:50]
® Kapital Bank awarded gold prize at “Globee Innovation Awards”
- 25.09.2025 [16:29]
Azerbaijan joins First International Forum of Prosecutors in Kazakhstan
- 25.09.2025 [15:17]