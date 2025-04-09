President: Azerbaijan is a country, which always played very active role in cooperation between countries of Turkic world

Baku, April 9, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan is a country, which always played very active role in cooperation between countries of the Turkic world,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an international forum themed “Facing the New World Order” at the ADA University.

“We are united by history, ethnic roots, language similarities, culture, and traditions, and we want to see organization (Organization of Turkic Countries – red.) more consolidated and more result oriented. For that purpose, Azerbaijan is doing its utmost. From point of view of interaction, between member states, I think we have a very good atmosphere,” the head of state added.