President: Azerbaijan promotes harmonious relations among different cultures on the international stage

Baku, October 17, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan also promotes harmonious relations among different cultures on the international stage and consistently advances a number of initiatives on the platform of inter-civilizational dialogue,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the 4th meeting of the Asian Cultural Council of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP).

President Ilham Aliyev further noted that the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, traditionally hosted by Azerbaijan, has evolved into an important platform supporting international initiatives aimed at promoting peace through culture.