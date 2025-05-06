President: Cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Vietnam continue to develop and strengthen through various initiatives and projects
Baku, May 6, AZERTAC
“Cultural ties between our countries continue to develop and strengthen through various initiatives and projects,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency.
The head of state pointed out, “For example, in 2024 Baku hosted the screening of the movie “Legend Makers” dedicated to the heroism of your soldiers during the Vietnam War. In the same year, the Days of Vietnam were held in our capital on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of Vietnamese leader Ho Chi Minh's visit to Azerbaijan.”
“The Heydar Aliyev Foundation is implementing projects in Vietnam, including the construction of an elementary school in Ha Giang Province in 2018,” the Azerbaijani leader added.
