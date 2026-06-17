President Emomali Rahmon signs the Law of the Republic of Tajikistan “On Amnesty”

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan and exercising his constitutional right, submitted the draft Law of the Republic of Tajikistan “On Amnesty” to the Majlisi namoyandagon Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan and signed it after the adoption of the Law, Khovar reported.

The adoption of the Law “On Amnesty” is an expression of the humane policy of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and allows persons who have committed crimes to be rehabilitated, return to their families and relatives, and engage in constructive work.

The Law on Amnesty applies to 18,038 (eighteen thousand and thirty-eight) convicted persons. In particular, 11,305 (eleven thousand and three hundred and five) people will be released from places of deprivation of liberty, from detention institutions and other punishments not related to deprivation of liberty. The unserved term of sentence of 6733 (six thousand seven hundred and thirty-three) persons will be reduced.

The law provides for greater privileges for women and minors. Out of 507 (five hundred and seven) women serving sentences, 248 (two hundred and forty-eight) will be released from serving the remaining term of sentence, and the term of sentence for 259 (two hundred and fifty-nine) persons will be reduced. Out of 134 (one hundred and thirty-four) minors serving sentences, 99 (ninety-nine) will be released from serving the remaining term of sentence, and the term of sentence for 35 (thirty-five) persons will be reduced.

The Law «On Amnesty» also applies to persons whose cases are under judicial proceedings, investigation, and verification.

The law obliges the relevant authorities to ensure its implementation within two months and submit a report to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The Law «On Amnesty» obliges local executive bodies of state power and other state bodies to take measures to provide employment to persons released from penal institutions, to enroll minors in education, and to register and keep a single record of the above-mentioned persons.

The Law shall be published in the press.