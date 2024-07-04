President Ersin Tatar: I am grateful to President Ilham Aliyev for supporting Northern Cyprus

Ankara, July 4, AZERTAC

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for his great support to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and for the opportunity to participate in the Informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) to be held in Shusha,” President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar told journalists ahead of leaving for Azerbaijan.

The TRNC President highly appreciated the decision of the Turkic states leaders on November 11, 2022 to represent the Northern Cyprus within the OTS. "For the first time in its history, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was accepted into the international organization under its official name. This is a very pivotal step for the interests of the people of Turkish Cyprus. The Presidents of Türkiye and Azerbaijan played a crucial role in making this decision," Ersin Tatar emphasized.

He noted that the observer status in the OTS helps to intensify relations between Lefkosa and other Turkic states. “In recent years, the TRNC has been invited to various OTS events, which is the basis for deepening cooperation in the Turkic world,” he underlined.

Commenting on the upcoming informal meeting of OTS leaders in Shusha, Ersin Tatar said: “Together we are always stronger. I am going to meet my family. Turkish Cyprus is an integral part, the southern bastion of the Turkic world. The priority goal of the TRNC is to reinforce its status within the Organization of Turkic States.” According to President Ersin Tatar, the agenda of the Shusha-hosted informal summit includes major issues and projects, as well as the adoption of the Joint Declaration.

During his visit to Azerbaijan, the Northern Cyprus' President is accompanied by TRNC Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu.

Ramin Abdullayev

Special correspondent