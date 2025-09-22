President: Favorable geographic location of Azerbaijan makes our country a strategic hub of regional economic policy

Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

“The favorable geographic location of Azerbaijan makes our country a strategic hub of regional economic policy,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum held in Baku.

“The transit volume of goods through the Middle Corridor is increasing each year. This indicator is expected to ramp up in next years, in particular with the commissioning of the Zangezur Corridor. The modern infrastructure created in the country, including the Baku International Trade Sea Port, the Alat Free Economic Zone, and the modern railway network, offers all amenities to investors in terms of direct access to global markets and high transit efficiency. At the same time, special economic zones, coupled with modern transportation and digital infrastructure, offer ready-to-go platforms for production, logistics, renewable energy, digital services, and high value-chain agriculture,” the head of state added.