President: High-level contacts between Azerbaijan and Georgia are regular, political dialogue is active
Baku, April 16, AZERTAC
“Naturally, political relations are developing, high-level contacts are regular, and political dialogue is active. That is, two friendly, brotherly countries, in the truest sense of the word, are very close to each other and constantly support each other within international organizations,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a press conference with Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili.
Reiterating that many investment projects uniting the two countries are important for a large geography, the Head of State said: "The oil and gas projects, oil and gas pipelines, transport and communication projects jointly implemented by Azerbaijan and Georgia are, in the true sense of the word, projects of great importance."
