President: I believe the Global South NGO Platform will make a significant contribution to defending the right of our peoples

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

“Having become a powerful voice of the Global South, Azerbaijan views the launch of this platform in Baku as recognition of its activity during the chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement and its COP29 Presidency. I believe that the Global South NGO Platform will make a significant contribution to amplifying the voices of our peoples, conveying their positions to the international community, and defending and ensuring their rights,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the participants of the founding conference of the Global South NGO Platform.

“Azerbaijan’s efforts to foster active dialogue between the Global South and the Global North - by cultivating an atmosphere of mutual trust and understanding, and consistently playing a balancing role in the pursuit of long-elusive consensus - culminated in the “Baku Breakthrough” achieved during COP29.

COP29, hosted by Azerbaijan, marked a historic success, and our country rightly takes pride in the legacy of COP29, which welcomed some 80 thousand participants from 197 countries,” the President emphasized.