President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to China in world media spotlight

Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

The leading international media outlets have widely covered President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to China, his meeting with President of China Xi Jinping, the Joint Statement on the Establishment of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and China, as well as other agreements on cooperation.

China’s Xinhua News Agency, Renmin Ribao, China Daily and Global Times newspapers, China Central Television (CCTV), China Radio International, as well as other newspapers and websites issued articles highlighting President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to China in several languages. The Chinese media also presented to their readers various reports highlighting remarks from the exclusive interview of President Ilham Aliyev to China’s Xinhua News Agency.

Türkiye’s Anadolu Agency published an article headlined "Azerbaijan and China adopts a statement on comprehensive strategic partnership." The article mentioned that a Joint Statement on the Establishment of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and China and several other agreements, including an agreement on mutual visa exemption for citizens holding ordinary passports, were signed during the state visit of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to China.

Turkish DHA news agency posted an article headlined "Message of strategic partnership from Chinese leader and President of Azerbaijan." "CNN Turk" TV channel, "Haber Global" TV channel, "Ihlas" news agency, "Milliyet" newspaper, as well as TRT Avaz and NTV media outlets also published articles highlighting the state visit of the Azerbaijani President to China.

The Russian media outlets have extensively covered the state visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to China. Russia’s “Nezavisimaya Gazeta” published an extensive analytical article highlighting the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to China, noting that the visit contributed to enhancing the strategic partnership between the two countries.

An article published by “RIA Novosti” featured the statements made by Chinese President Xi Jinping during his talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Reuters news agency posted an article headlined “Chinese President Xi meets with Azerbaijani leader in Beijing” highlighting the President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to China.

Italian FarodiRoma portal published an extensive article headlined “Azerbaijan, China sign strategic partnership agreement and several other documents.” The article provided insight into the documents signed between the two countries, including the Joint Statement on the Establishment of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and China. The article published by “Nova.news” and “4coffshore.com” portals emphasized that Azerbaijan and China signed a number of agreements on cooperation in the field of energy.

Kuwait's KUNA agency, Georgia's Primetime.ge, 1tv and Ajara TV channels have posted extensive articles highlighting the state visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to China, particularly the documents signed between the two countries during the visit.

An article published by the Iranian Tasnim News Agency underlined that numerous documents signed as part of the visit indicate the determination of Baku and Beijing to further enhance relations in the new era and use the existing potential within the framework of a comprehensive strategic partnership. ISNA agency mentioned that Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Beijing on Wednesday, noting that the parties announced the start of comprehensive strategic partnership between Baku and Beijing.

Citing Associated Press, South Korean “newsis.com” portal posted an article, emphasizing that the Azerbaijani President is on a state visit to China.

The Ukrainian Ukrinform agency, “Prabdatut”, “Kurs Ukraini”, and “Ekonomichni novinki” publications also published various articles widely covering the state visit of the Azerbaijani President to China.

Romanian AGERPRES National News Agency, the private news agency “Mediafax”, “News.ro” and “Pescurt.ro” news portals, “Gandul” publication and other prestigious media outlets, the “Pro TV,” the “Prima TV” TV channels, as well as other media outlets have published articles highlighting the meeting between President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Beijing.

The Bulgarian “Fakti.bg” news portal, the BTA news agency, the BNT TV channel, the “News.bg” news portal, the Greek “Protothema”, “Efsyn”, “News24/7” news portals and other media outlets also posted articles hailing the strengthening of cooperation between China and Azerbaijan.