President Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of 3rd National Urban Forum of Azerbaijan

Khankendi, October 15, AZERTAC

Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, read out President Ilham Aliyev's address to the participants of the 3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum on the theme “Towards Climate-Resilient and Healthy Cities: Harnessing Regional Partnerships and Innovative Solutions” held in the city of Khankendi.

The Forum is expected to bring together nearly 400 participants from around 60 countries, representing government and private sector institutions, international organizations, academic institutions, and civil society.

The three-day event will serve as a unified platform for local and international experts to discuss pressing challenges and opportunities in the field of urban development. Key topics on the agenda include: resilient recovery after conflicts and natural disasters, housing provision and adequate living settlements, sustainable and healthy cities, ecological and energy-efficient practices, digitalization and innovative approaches, the Sustainable Development Goals and the New Urban Agenda, advancing regional and international partnerships.

As part of the Forum, participants will be introduced to the large-scale reconstruction and development projects in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions, the application of modern urban planning standards and innovative technologies, Azerbaijan’s achievements in the post-conflict period, as well as leading practices from other countries. Discussions with prominent academic researchers in the field of urbanism will further strengthen knowledge exchange and support evidence-based decision-making for sustainable outcomes.

The Forum will conclude in Baku on October 17.