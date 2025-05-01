President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 1.5m for major renovation of road linking 6 residential settlements in Gusar - ORDER

Baku, May 1, AZERTAC

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to allocate funding for the major renovation of Gukhuroba–Khiloba–Yasaoba–Anigoba–Ashagi Imamgulukand–Shirvanli road in Gusar district.

Under the presidential Order, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads is initially allocated 1.5 million manats for the major overhaul of the road connecting six residential settlements with a total population of about 5,000 people.