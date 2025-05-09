President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended inauguration of Dashalti village mosque in Shusha district VIDEO

Shusha, May 9, AZERTAC

On May 9, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the inauguration of the Dashalti village mosque in the Shusha district.

Special Representative of the President in the Shusha district Aydin Karimov and Director of “PMD Projects” Nariman Topchibashev briefed the President and the First Lady on the completed work.

The foundation stone of the Dashalti village mosque was laid by President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva in November 2021. Constructed in the national architectural style, the mosque is situated in the center of the village. With two minarets, its overall architectural composition, layout, and artistic-decorative elements reflect the traditions of the Karabakh school of architecture. The minarets, each 22.5 meters high, were designed based on the form of those at the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque. The two-story mosque can accommodate more than 150 worshippers simultaneously.

The mosque’s construction was carried out in line with President Ilham Aliyev’s directives regarding the restoration of cultural monuments and religious sites, as well as the construction of new ones in the territories liberated from occupation. The restoration of mosques destroyed during the occupation, along with the construction of new religious landmarks, demonstrates the Azerbaijani state’s commitment to preserving national and spiritual values and honoring its cultural and historical heritage.

The President and the First Lady were also informed about the upcoming works planned within the framework of the “Reconstruction Project of Dashalti Village.” This initiative seeks to integrate village life with local architectural heritage, ecological sustainability, and modern tourism infrastructure. Covering nearly 65 hectares, Dashalti village will feature a five-story hotel with 80 rooms, cottages, commercial and public facilities — including an information center, exhibition hall, and workshop. The project aims to create a village environment that harmonizes with nature and history, offering wide-ranging tourism opportunities.

The recreational zone has been designed with the principle of minimal environmental intervention, enabling nature enthusiasts to engage more intimately with the landscape. Activities tailored to various age groups and interests will ensure a balance of functionality, tranquility, and adventure — offering a unique leisure experience.