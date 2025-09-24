President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended official reception on 80th session of UN General Assembly VIDEO

New York, September 24, AZERTAC

On September 23, an official reception was held in New York on behalf of President of the United States Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in connection with the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the event.

Speaking at the reception, U.S. President Donald Trump said: Armenia and Azerbaijan. I want to thank you, my friend. Twenty-two years you said you were there, right? Twenty-two years. And for twenty-two years you were at war.

President Ilham Aliyev: Even more.

President Donald Trump: More than that?

President Ilham Aliyev: Over 30 years. You did a miracle, Mr. President. Thank you.

President Donald Trump: And I made some friends. Thank you. It was great. We had a great meeting today with the leaders of countries right in that area. They're Middle Eastern. They're great people. They're friends of mine. And we've got to get them back, and we've got to get that war over fast. We want to do it fast. And we've come with, I think, a really good plan. And I think it can be implemented fast.

I don't know if we can implement it as fast as your plan. All those years, it took courage to achieve this. And it's really because of you and your new friend. Really good. How's it working out? Good? No shooting? No nothing?

President Ilham Aliyev: No, no. Everything is finished on August 8.

President Donald Trump: I'm very proud of you. Good. Great job.

So I met some of you in the room and I know so many of you. You're amazing people. You're leaders at the highest level. What you're doing is amazing. Think of it — all those millions of people in your countries, and you're leading your country and you're leading the world. That's why you're here. And I just want to let you know it's an honor to be with you. I look forward to shaking your hand. And we're going to have a lot of fun together. We're going to live in a peaceful world.

First Lady Melania Trump: I had a great initiative that I just hosted this afternoon — “Fostering the Future Together.” I hope all of the first ladies and spouses will join me next year in the White House, in the first quarter, and we will have success for the children around the world. Thank you.