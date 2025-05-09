President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of Shusha Wellness and Health Center VIDEO

Shusha, May 9, AZERTAC

On May 9, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the inauguration of the Shusha Wellness and Health Center.

Minister of Health Teymur Musayev briefed the President and the First Lady on the completed work at the center.

The foundation of this medical facility was laid in November 2021 with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva. The center, consisting of six buildings, has a capacity of 90 beds. It will house departments for therapy, pediatrics, surgery, and other specialties. Moreover, the center will feature a consultative polyclinic, a children's polyclinic, radiology and functional diagnostics departments, physiotherapy, and medical rehabilitation departments, as well as a clinical diagnostic laboratory.

The Center is equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment, including a computed tomography (CT) scanner, digital telescopic X-ray, and digital stationary ultrasound devices.

The facility also includes a Hygiene and Epidemiology Center, a hemodialysis facility, and additional supporting units.