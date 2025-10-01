President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inaugurated new park in Baku’s Narimanov district VIDEO

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

On October 1, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in the opening ceremony of a new park established in Baku’s Narimanov district.

Eldar Azizov, Head of the Baku City Executive Authority, informed the head of state and the First Lady about the park.

The new recreational area is located at the intersection of Ahmad bey Aghaoglu, Tabriz, and Talat Shixaliyev streets, near the Italy-Azerbaijan University. Covering an area of 3.5 hectares, the park features gazebos, an amphitheater, a tennis court, entertainment zones for children, and a modern lighting system. All necessary facilities have been created for both quiet relaxation and sports activities.