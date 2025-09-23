President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in high-level debates at 80th session of UN General Assembly VIDEO

New York, September 23, AZERTAC

On September 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in the high-level debates held at the UN headquarters in New York as part of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres greeted President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

The 80th session of the UN General Assembly, underway at the UN headquarters in New York, has brought together more than 150 heads of state and government. The session, themed “Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights,” features discussions on pressing global issues, including ongoing conflicts across the world, the Sustainable Development Goals, the climate crisis, and other challenges. The session will continue until September 30.