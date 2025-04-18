President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva reviewed ongoing projects at Sea Breeze Resort VIDEO

The Azerbaijan State News Agency

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva reviewed ongoing projects at Sea Breeze Resort

Baku, April 18, AZERTAC

On April 18, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their family members visited the Sea Breeze Resort in Baku to review ongoing and future development projects.

Emin Agalarov, founder of “Agalarov Development,” first informed the head of state and the First Lady about the completed “Park Residences 2” project.

This phase of development features ten seven-storey buildings comprising 1,260 apartments. For residents' comfort, modern infrastructure such as swimming pools and recreation areas has been created, and extensive landscaping has been undertaken. Notably, during COP29, Sea Breeze hosted nearly 4,000 guests, many of whom were accommodated in these residences.

President Ilham Aliyev was then briefed on the Sea Breeze master plan and the projects implemented to date. More than 500 real estate units have already been constructed within the complex. Facilities including outdoor and indoor pools, fitness centers, restaurants, cafés, children’s and sports playgrounds, running and cycling tracks, and fountains ensure high-quality living and leisure. The complex also includes a school, a kindergarten, and a hospital.

Special emphasis has been placed on landscaping, with nearly 10 million plants and trees planted, bringing the total green area to 300 hectares.

Combining permanent residential living with premium recreational infrastructure, Sea Breeze is evolving into a “city of the future.” Experts note that the project is globally unique in offering a vast variety of real estate formats within a single location.

Located along the Caspian Sea, just 30 minutes from Baku’s city center, Sea Breeze spans 500 hectares. Over 1.5 million square meters of residential and commercial space has been developed. More than 150 hectares are dedicated to recreational areas, parks, and beaches.

The resort’s main projects are concentrated along the coastline and are expected to significantly enhance Azerbaijan’s tourism appeal. Among them is the flagship project, Caspian Dream Liner—an 11-storey structure designed in the shape of a massive liner, which will be built on an artificial island. It will include an apart-hotel, shopping center, and swimming pools, further establishing Sea Breeze as a standout destination on the global tourism map.

The ambitious project involves both local and international architectural firms, including several world-renowned architects.

By 2028, the construction of an additional 700 buildings is planned, along with the development of a crescent-shaped artificial peninsula spanning 50 hectares. This area will feature global hotel brands, shopping centers, yacht marinas, and a concert venue with a capacity of over 40,000 spectators.

Beyond its tourism and residential appeal, Sea Breeze plays an important social role by supporting job creation. Currently, 6,560 individuals are employed at the resort, with that number expected to grow substantially. To date, the total investment in the project has reached $3 billion, with more than $5 billion in additional investment planned over the next five years.

According to 2024 data, Sea Breeze made a significant contribution to the national economy and is among the largest taxpayers in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva reviewed ongoing projects at Sea Breeze Resort

