President Ilham Aliyev approves AZN 600,000 for Imam Mosque restoration in Amirjan settlement - ORDER

Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to allocate funding for the renovation of the Imam Mosque located in the Amirjan settlement of Surakhani district in Baku.

According to the presidential Order, AZN 600,000 has been allocated from the 2025 President’s Reserve Fund to the State Committee on Religious Institutions for the mosque's restoration works.