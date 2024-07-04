President Ilham Aliyev arrived at "Palace of Independence” to attend "SCO plus" format meeting in Astana VIDEO

Astana, July 4, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived at the “Palace of Independence” to participate in the meeting held in the "SCO plus" format in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed President Ilham Aliyev.

Then, the participants of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit posed together for a group photo.