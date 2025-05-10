President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of first phase of Kangarli village in Aghdam district

Aghdam, May 10, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of the first phase of Kangarli village in Aghdam district on May 10.

Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, briefed the head of state on the developments implemented in the area.

As in other liberated territories, large-scale construction work is underway in the Aghdam district. One of the key development projects is the village of Kangarli. Located six kilometers from the city center, the foundation of the village was laid by President Ilham Aliyev on October 4, 2022.

Kangarli village is designed to accommodate 2,544 residents across a total area of more than 177 hectares. A total of 632 individual houses are planned to be built in two phases. The village has been equipped with all necessary conditions to support employment and includes economic, educational, social, cultural, and public facilities. Internal roads, electricity, communication and water lines have been laid, and a gas supply has been provided.