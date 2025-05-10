President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of first phase of Kangarli Village in Aghdam District

Aghdam, May 10, AZERTAC

On May 10, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony of the first phase of the village of Kangarli in the Aghdam district.

The head of state reviewed the conditions created in the newly built multifunctional administrative building for local executive authorities, the community club center, the Kangarli village secondary school, the nursery-kindergarten, and the newly constructed individual houses.