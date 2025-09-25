President Ilham Aliyev awards military personnel of State Service for Special Communications and Information Security ORDER
Baku, September 25, AZERTAC
President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to award a group of military personnel of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security of Azerbaijan.
Under the Presidential order, eight servicemen were awarded the “For Military Services” medal for their distinguished performance of official duties.
