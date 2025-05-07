President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Vietnam share interest in strengthening the Non-Aligned Movement as a more robust institution
Baku, May 7, AZERTAC
“We are cooperating within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement. Azerbaijan chaired this organization for four years and left a remarkable legacy. Today, strengthening the Non-Aligned Movement as a more robust institution serves the interests of both countries,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a press statement with To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam.
The head of state added, “Today, we also exchanged views on the supremacy of international law, and there is no divergence of opinion in this regard either.”
President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that all issues must be resolved within the framework of international law, based on the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty, and the inviolability of borders of states, and that all disputes must be settled through negotiations and peaceful means.
