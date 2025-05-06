President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of economic and trade ties with Vietnam

Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of economic and trade ties with Vietnam,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency.

“In 2024, the volume of trade between our two countries amounted to 223.93 million USD. There is no doubt that we have the potential to further increase this indicator,” the head of state emphasized.

“Our countries also cooperate in the oil sector,” President Ilham Aliyev added.