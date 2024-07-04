President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan attaches particular significance to its relations with United States

Baku, July 4, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan attaches particular significance to its relations with the United States,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he sent a letter of congratulations to President of the United States of America Joseph Biden on the occasion of the July 4th-Independence Day.

“Our nations have closely cooperated in addressing complex regional challenges and matters such as combatting terrorism and international security. Our longstanding and productive collaboration in the energy sector is of special importance. We highly appreciate the United States’ unwavering support for the realization of Azerbaijan's energy strategy and the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor, which plays a critical role in ensuring Europe's energy security,” the head of the state noted.