President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan attaches special importance to enhancement of relations with its reliable partner, Israel

Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan attaches special importance to the enhancement of relations with its close friend and reliable partner, Israel,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he sent a letter of congratulation to President Isaac Herzog on the occasion of the national holiday of the State of Israel – the Independence Day.

“The high-level relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel are a clear manifestation of the historical bonds between our peoples, and of the respect and sympathy they share for each other. It is gratifying to see the dynamic and comprehensive development of Azerbaijan-Israel interstate relations, anchored on solid foundations such as mutual trust and support.

Today, our countries are effectively collaborating in economic, trade, defense, humanitarian and other areas. I fondly recall our meeting with you in Davos in January of this year, and the exchange of views and discussions we held,” the head of state noted.

“I believe that through our joint efforts the traditional ties of friendship between Azerbaijan and Israel, our mutually beneficial cooperation across several important spheres will continue to develop on an upward trajectory and will be further strengthened in line with the interests of our peoples in the coming years,” President Ilham Aliyev added.