President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has been unique space where various civilizations meet throughout history

Baku, October 17, AZERTAC

“Throughout history, Azerbaijan has been a unique space where various civilizations converge, and cultures, religions, and traditions have developed in an environment of mutual interaction,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the 4th meeting of the Asian Cultural Council of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties.

The head of state noted that the coexistence of representatives of all religions and ethnic groups in an atmosphere of mutual respect, trust, and peace has played a significant role in the socio-political development of the multinational and multi-confessional country.

“The preservation of multiculturalism and tolerance traditions is an integral part of the social and cultural foundations of Azerbaijani society and constitutes one of the main directions of state policy,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.