President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has created favorable conditions for lasting peace in the South Caucasus

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

“By fully restoring its territorial integrity and sovereignty as a result of the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020 and the one-day anti-terrorist operation in 2023, Azerbaijan has created favorable conditions for lasting peace, stability and reliable security in the South Caucasus and very significant opportunities for establishing new cooperation relations in our geography and beyond,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a letter to the participants of the 12th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties.

“Azerbaijan promotes constructive peace agenda and puts forward important proposals and initiatives in this area. With its principled position, Azerbaijan performs efficiently based on its national interests and norms and principles of international law,” the head of state emphasized.

“It is known that armed conflicts result in human casualties, destruction of social infrastructure and in many cases economic decline and serious security challenges, as well as cause serious damage to the environment with severe consequences lasting for decades,” the Azerbaijani leader added.