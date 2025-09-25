President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is proud of its global humanitarian assistance efforts

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan is proud of its global humanitarian assistance efforts. We are providing aid to countries affected by natural disasters, conflicts, and public health emergencies,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

“Azerbaijan contributed to the COVID-19 response, donating and financing protective equipment, medical devices, and vaccines to over 80 countries in need,” the head of state emphasized.